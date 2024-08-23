Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Performance

XTOC stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

