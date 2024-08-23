Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,630 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

