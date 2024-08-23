Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $2,270,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corteva by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,678,000 after buying an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

