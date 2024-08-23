Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

