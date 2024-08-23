Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after buying an additional 659,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 444,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTD traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

