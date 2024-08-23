Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

