Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

