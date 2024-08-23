Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $6.78 on Thursday, reaching $617.00. 442,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $758.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.92. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

