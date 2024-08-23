Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,781,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC cut shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

ARM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.