Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $141.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Get Our Latest Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.