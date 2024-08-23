Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB opened at $49.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

