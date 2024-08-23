Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 159,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

CGSD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

