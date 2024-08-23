Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.