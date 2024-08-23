Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 921,570 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 496,455 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,111,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,077,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 432,656 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

