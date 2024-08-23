Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 288.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

