Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154,353 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 661,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

STEW opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

