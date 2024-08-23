Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,601 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF opened at $23.02 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.