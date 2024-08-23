Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 94,725 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.