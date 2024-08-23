Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $199.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,861. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average is $202.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.