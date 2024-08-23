Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,992 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $80.55 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

