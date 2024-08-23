Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,167 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

KR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.