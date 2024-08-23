Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,621 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,691.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $164.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

