Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,786 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 481,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 571.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

