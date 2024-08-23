Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,713 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $81.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $86.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

