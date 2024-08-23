Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $83.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

