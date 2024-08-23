Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $43.49. 225,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,887,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

