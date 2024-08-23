Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.83

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.83 and traded as high as $18.89. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 12,036 shares changing hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 469.57%.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

