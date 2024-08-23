Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $413.00

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 413 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 417 ($5.42), with a volume of 6786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 549 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.23) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 486.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 541.48. The firm has a market cap of £510.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,212.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

About Auction Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.