Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $413.00

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 413 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 417 ($5.42), with a volume of 6786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.42).

ATG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 549 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.23) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 486.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 541.48. The firm has a market cap of £510.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,212.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

