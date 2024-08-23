Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Head to Head Review

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -41.79% -36.47% Cognition Therapeutics N/A -98.65% -73.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Cognition Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$76.41 million ($1.86) -3.97 Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.79 million ($0.92) -0.82

Risk and Volatility

Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognition Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aura Biosciences and Cognition Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cognition Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 175.15%. Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 954.71%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Aura Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates. Its lead candidate is bel-sar, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with primary choroidal melanoma and other ocular oncology indications, as well as in early-stage clinical development in bladder cancer. The company also focuses on assessing the safety and efficacy of bel-sar in treating a range of other solid tumors, including bladder cancer as an alternative to bacillus calmetteguérin therapy. Aura Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

