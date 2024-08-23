authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock Price Down 4.3%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.93. 23,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 21,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
authID Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at authID
Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in authID during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of authID by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
authID Company Profile
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than authID
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.