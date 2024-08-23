authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock Price Down 4.3%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.93. 23,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 21,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

authID Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at authID

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

In other news, Director Michael Charles Thompson acquired 12,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,677 shares in the company, valued at $642,004.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Charles Thompson acquired 12,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,004.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 150,000 shares of authID stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 170,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in authID during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in authID by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of authID by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

