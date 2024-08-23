Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$23.52 million for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.