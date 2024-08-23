Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$23.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

