Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Jamie Warner Sells 54,487 Shares of Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Warner sold 54,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.71), for a total value of £448,972.88 ($583,384.72).

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 1.0 %

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 840 ($10.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 807.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 759.79. Auto Trader Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 584.80 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 849 ($11.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,571.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($7.90) to GBX 624 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 ($10.78) to GBX 935 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

