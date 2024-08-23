Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Automotive Finco Corp. (CVE:AFCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 85,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Automotive Finco Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$33.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 77.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16.

Automotive Finco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Finco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Finco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.