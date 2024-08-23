AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,112.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $3,170.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,012.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,965.21. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

