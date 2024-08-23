Avanos Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNS opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.94. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 16.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 413,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.