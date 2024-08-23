Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2,003.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

