Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,939 shares of company stock worth $11,657,766. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

