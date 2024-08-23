Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $385.89

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.89 ($5.01) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.26). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.13), with a volume of 50,481 shares trading hands.

Avingtrans Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 385.89. The stock has a market cap of £130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,078.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

In related news, insider Stephen McQuillan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,677.75). Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

