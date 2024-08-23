Avolta (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.05. Approximately 44 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Avolta Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11.

Avolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.