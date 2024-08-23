Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,898 shares of company stock worth $5,005,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

