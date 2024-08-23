Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $873,976.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

