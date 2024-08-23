B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of biote in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

BTMD stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.71 million, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.98. biote has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.44.

In related news, CFO Robert Charles Peterson sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $86,116.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,856.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in biote by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 127,410 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in biote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in biote by 1,016.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 600,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of biote by 251.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of biote by 36.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,729 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

