B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFS

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Saul Centers has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $41.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.