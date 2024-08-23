B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

DY opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $196.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.87.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.