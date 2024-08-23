B2Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 590% compared to the typical volume of 2,817 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
B2Gold Price Performance
Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
