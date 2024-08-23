B2Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 590% compared to the typical volume of 2,817 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

