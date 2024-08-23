Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.53.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. Baidu has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 111.5% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Baidu by 45.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Baidu by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

