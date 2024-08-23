Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.90

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.90 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 114.80 ($1.49). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,151,490 shares changing hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.46 million, a P/E ratio of -441.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.