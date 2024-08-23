Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $5.50 EPS

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Banco Macro Price Performance

BMA opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.91. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.798 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.10%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

