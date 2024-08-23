Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$43.53 and last traded at C$43.53. 2,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.00.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.01.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of the Philippine Islands
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.