Barclays Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $188.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $158.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.25.

NYSE:EXR opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $173.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after buying an additional 810,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after buying an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

